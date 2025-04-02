KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $708,000 in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,765,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $642,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,016.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 119,820 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $539,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $679,697.94. This represents a 44.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,012,448. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,263 over the last 90 days. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $61.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

