KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $714,000 in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $97.00 target price on ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $213,474.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,119.64. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

