KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $754,000 in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 775,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 616,417 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 174.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger during the fourth quarter valued at $4,972,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 557,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 138,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Tanger in the 4th quarter worth about $3,339,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tanger

In other news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $37.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

