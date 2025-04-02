KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $667,000 Investment in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,287,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,102,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vertex by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,690,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,444,000 after buying an additional 253,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertex by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,447,000 after acquiring an additional 363,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Vertex by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,029,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,035,000 after acquiring an additional 440,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertex from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In other news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,428,435.36. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,555,343.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749.36. This represents a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

