KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $692,000 Investment in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,658,000 after acquiring an additional 505,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,145,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 95,605 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 31.0% in the third quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 403,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $11,864,362.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,932,279.35. The trade was a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,654,739 shares of company stock valued at $325,937,151. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

View Our Latest Report on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.