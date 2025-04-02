KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $720,000 Investment in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in International Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 18.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in International Bancshares by 111.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 121,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.