KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $729,000 Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Zeta Global Stock Performance
Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $38.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zeta Global
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.