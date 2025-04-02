KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $729,000 Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

