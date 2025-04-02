KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $738,000 Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGYS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,132,175.84. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,250 shares of company stock worth $8,708,238. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGYS. Northland Securities raised their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 0.98. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

