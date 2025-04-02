KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $745,000 Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 185,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 742,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,671,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

