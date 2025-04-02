KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at $1,506,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after acquiring an additional 435,271 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,439,000 after purchasing an additional 354,784 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. Analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,113.38. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BL

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.