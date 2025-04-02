KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Intapp by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Intapp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,097,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $1,237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 828,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,223,984.45. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,468.56. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,827 shares of company stock worth $11,825,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Intapp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of INTA opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

