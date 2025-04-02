KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 422,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kforce by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 28.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 41,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $942.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 58.21%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

