KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Plains GP by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Price Performance

Plains GP stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 286.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Plains GP from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

