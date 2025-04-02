KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,161,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,035,000 after buying an additional 103,114 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after buying an additional 99,520 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 494.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 72,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TDS stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.75. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.60%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.