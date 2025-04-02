KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 14.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tennant

In other news, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $148,383.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,262.18. The trade was a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $617,701.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,936.60. The trade was a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of TNC stock opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. Tennant has a 52 week low of $78.57 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

