KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Shares in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 103.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.10. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.81 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 28.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Articles

