KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRC. Capital One Financial raised shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 2,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

