KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 13.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 982,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 115,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 90,173 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 125,480 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 44,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of InMode by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after buying an additional 73,183 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.08. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $20.98.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

