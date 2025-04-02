KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 2,800 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 65.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $244.82 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $211.03 and a 1 year high of $292.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.95.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

