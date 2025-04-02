KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $648,000 Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,974,548. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $970,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,402.36. This represents a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

