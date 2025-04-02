KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $655,000 Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DEI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.