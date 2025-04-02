KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $670,000 Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2025

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Barclays raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Hawaiian

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.