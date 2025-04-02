KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $670,000 Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Barclays raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

