KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 29,702 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

ATMU opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.24 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

