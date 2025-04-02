KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Perrigo by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Argus downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

