KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Remitly Global during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Remitly Global

In other Remitly Global news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $281,597.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,602,896.03. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,273.05. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,736. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Remitly Global Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RELY opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 0.07.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.67 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RELY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Remitly Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RELY

Remitly Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.