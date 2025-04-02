KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.07% of Gorman-Rupp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $943.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

