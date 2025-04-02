Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,309,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Korn Ferry worth $425,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 88.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry Stock Performance
Shares of KFY stock opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.57.
Korn Ferry Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
