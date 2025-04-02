LGL Partners LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LGL Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

