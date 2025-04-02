LPL Financial LLC Acquires 10,894 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,450 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.65%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

