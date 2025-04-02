LPL Financial LLC Acquires 16,967 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $15,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of PRN opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $126.68 and a 52-week high of $180.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

