LPL Financial LLC Acquires 232,426 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 188.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,426 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 126.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

FSMD opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $999.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

