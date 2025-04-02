LPL Financial LLC Acquires 34,870 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.41% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $16,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,561,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,152.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 178,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after buying an additional 173,054 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,522,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,782,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

IYC stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.90. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

