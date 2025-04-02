LPL Financial LLC Acquires 57,622 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 866,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,622 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 107,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 83,431 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 295,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 39,226 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIV opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.78. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $19.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

