LPL Financial LLC Acquires 63,989 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 707,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $14,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 89,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

