LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pool by 816.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,403 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 46.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 392.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $318.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $402.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

