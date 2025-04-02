LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000.

JPEM opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

