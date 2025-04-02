LPL Financial LLC Buys 11,126 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $14,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.67 and a twelve month high of $156.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

