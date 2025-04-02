LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Ball worth $14,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ball by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,954,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,144,000 after purchasing an additional 309,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,253,000 after buying an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,861,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Ball by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,388,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after buying an additional 162,105 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Ball by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,302,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,742,000 after acquiring an additional 301,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BALL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

