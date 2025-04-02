LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rollins worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,249,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,980,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,000,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,046,000 after buying an additional 490,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after buying an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,130,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 275,963 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $54.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

