LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,654 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

FLDR opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

