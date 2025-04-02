LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 222.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 492,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of TMSL stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84.

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

