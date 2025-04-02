LPL Financial LLC Has $14.05 Million Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.40% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $14,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMOM. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,988,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,398,000 after acquiring an additional 794,569 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,951,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,008,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMOM opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1127 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.