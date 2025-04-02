LPL Financial LLC Has $14.15 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.39% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTWG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,576,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,423,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $186.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.63. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $177.04 and a 12-month high of $231.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

