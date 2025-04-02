LPL Financial LLC Has $14.17 Million Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,389 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.82% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $48.57.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

