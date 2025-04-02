LPL Financial LLC Has $14.22 Million Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,212 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHB opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $18.65.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.