LPL Financial LLC Has $14.37 Million Stock Position in Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF were worth $14,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 486,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF alerts:

Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGG opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $63.86 million and a PE ratio of 36.71.

Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF Company Profile

The Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF (LRGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund focuses on long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US companies deemed as growth-oriented. LRGG was launched on May 14, 2024 and is issued by Macquarie.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.