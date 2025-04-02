LPL Financial LLC Has $14.89 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $244,799,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $165,476,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $97,518,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,762,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Gartner by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,905,000 after buying an additional 183,974 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $413.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $409.00 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $490.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.63.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

