LPL Financial LLC Has $15.11 Million Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.05% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $15,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

PSP opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

