LPL Financial LLC Has $15.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94,257 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $15,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.28.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.