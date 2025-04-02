LPL Financial LLC Has $15.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.88% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.09 and a 1 year high of $161.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.55. The stock has a market cap of $746.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

